Michael Stipe Shares PSA Video With His Tips for the COVID-19 Coronavirus Hopefully It's Not the End of the World As We Know It





Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has shared a new PSA video with tips for dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus. He advises to stay inside, wash hands, keep six feet away from other people, and listen to the CDC. It’s all stuff you’ve already heard, but if you haven’t been following these rules to the betterment of society, then maybe a beloved rock icon will help convince you. Either way you’ll get to hear him sing a snippet of R.E.M.’s 1987 single “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” which has understandably been back on the iTunes charts of late.

You can watch the full four-and-a-half-minute video on his website or check out a shorter version below.

In October 2019 Stipe shared his first ever solo song, “Your Capricious Soul,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Proceeds from that song were donated to the climate change organization Extinction Rebellion. Then in January he shared another new solo song, “Drive to the Ocean,” via a self-directed video for the track. Proceeds from the song benefitted Pathway to Paris, which is asking for cities to sign onto the Paris climate change agreement.

