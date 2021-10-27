MICHELLE Share New Song “MESS U MADE” (Plus Live Performance Video)
AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS Due Out January 28, 2022 via Canvasback
Oct 27, 2021
Photography by Aysia Marotta
NYC-based group MICHELLE have shared a live performance video for their new song “MESS U MADE.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, which will be out January 28, 2022 via Canvasback. Check out the Justin Ongeri-directed video, along with the original studio version, below.
Last month, the band shared the song “SYNCOPATE” from the upcoming album.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- She & Him Share New Cover of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” (News) — She & Him
- MICHELLE Share New Song “MESS U MADE” (Plus Live Performance Video) (News) — MICHELLE
- EELS Share New Song “Steam Engine” (News) — EELS
- Snail Mail Shares Live Video for New Song “Madonna” (News) — Snail Mail
- Premiere: Nisa Debuts New Single “Cold” (News) — Nisa
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.