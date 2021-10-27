 MICHELLE Share New Song “MESS U MADE” (Plus Live Performance Video) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 27th, 2021  
MICHELLE Share New Song “MESS U MADE” (Plus Live Performance Video)

AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS Due Out January 28, 2022 via Canvasback

Oct 27, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Aysia Marotta
NYC-based group MICHELLE have shared a live performance video for their new song “MESS U MADE.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, which will be out January 28, 2022 via Canvasback. Check out the Justin Ongeri-directed video, along with the original studio version, below.

Last month, the band shared the song “SYNCOPATE” from the upcoming album.

