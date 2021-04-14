Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Tackle the COVID-19 Lockdown with New Song “Easy Sleazy”

News

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared a new pandemic-themed song titled “Easy Sleazy,” which features instrumental contributions from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. The song humorously speaks to the frustration we’ve all shared after being stuck inside for the last year, but also looks to the future. A performance video has also been shared, featuring Jagger at home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio. Listen to the new song below.

Jagger comments in a press release: “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. Hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy.’”

Grohl adds: “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier…and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!”

Last year, the Rolling Stones’ 1973 album Goats Head Soup was reissued via Interscope.

Grohl recently announced his debut book project, a memoir titled The Storyteller. The book is a collection of personal stories by Grohl, and will be out on October 5 via Dey Street Books. Foo Fighters’ most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, came out in February on Roswell/RCA.

