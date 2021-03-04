News

Middle Kids Share New Single “Stacking Chairs” Today We’re The Greatest Due Out March 19 on Domino





Australian trio Middle Kids have shared a new song titled “Stacking Chairs.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Today We’re The Greatest, which will be out on March 19 via Domino. Listen to the song below.

Frontwoman Hannah Joy speaks about the new song in a press release: “I never thought I was going to get married—I didn’t think I would be able to love someone forever. I was scared that I would feel trapped and suffocated or alternatively leave or be left with a pile of ash and rubble. Going on the journey of marriage with Tim [Fitz, fellow bandmate] has been profound. It is very liberating having someone see you in your entirety and stay. Tim embodies that kind of ‘stacking chairs’ love—he’s not just about the party. He’s around afterward when I’m tired and ugly and loves me in those moments.”

Fitz adds, regarding the album’s recording process, which occurred as Joy was heavily pregnant: “Hannah was nailing vocal and guitar takes with a huge belly. Then she would sleep on the couch while we worked on other stuff. We recorded 12 songs in 14 days and left the studio on the last day to fly back to Australia for a tour. It was an intense time….There are these triumphant trills that come in at the beginning of each chorus which is about 20 things all playing the same chord and rhythm.”

Previously released songs from Today We’re The Greatest are “R U 4 Me?,” “Questions” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), and “Cellophane (Brain).” Their most recent release was the 2019 EP New Songs For Old Problems, and their debut album, Lost Friends, was released in 2018.

Read our 2017 Pleased to Meet You interview with Middle Kids.

