Middle Kids Share New Song “Cellophane (Brain)”

Australian trio Middle Kids have shared a new song titled “Cellophane (Brain).” It is the third single from their upcoming album, Today We’re The Greatest, which will be out on March 19 via Domino. Check out the song below.

Tim Fitz of the trio talks about the new song in a press release: “This feels like a move towards a bold and honest sound. When we were recording, we were asking ‘what is the emotion of this sound’ instead of ‘is this a cool sound’? A guitar wailing and breaking up in the distance is emotional because it sounds like an emotion that we’ve all felt.”

Frontwoman Hannah Joy adds: “I remember making a diorama in primary school for an under-the-ocean scene using cellophane. I loved the way cellophane looked but I hated the way it crunched and creased in my hands. It’s one of those weird things you remember sometimes…. I’m not even sure if cellophane is an exact metaphor for my mind it feels connected to the song for me. When I consciously started taking note of what was going on in my brain it was usually ANXIOUS and NEGATIVE. If my mind is a minefield of fear and sadness, nothing else can shift my overall sense of myself. But to change one's thinking is incredibly hard. It’s an inner journey with little extrinsic reward or accountability.”

Previously released singles from the band’s upcoming album were “R U 4 Me?” and “Questions,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent release was the 2019 EP New Songs For Old Problems, and their debut album, Lost Friends, was released in 2018.

Read our 2017 Pleased to Meet You interview with Middle Kids.

