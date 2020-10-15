News

Middle Kids Share Video for New Song “R U 4 Me?” Livestreaming Event Scheduled for October 22

Photography by Daphne Nguyen



Australian trio Middle Kids have shared a new song, “R U 4 Me?,” via a video for it. The song is out now via Domino. Lars Stalfors (St Vincent, Cold War Kids, Soccer Mommy) produced the song and W.A.M. Bleakley directed the video. Watch it below.

In a press release lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy had this to say about the song’s inspiration: “I was at university once and there were all these signs on the walls saying ‘BE NICE IT’S NOT THAT HARD.’ The tone of the message itself actually wasn’t very nice or kind…. We are always looking around at other people thinking ‘are you on my team?’ I think this just results in us all feeling lonely.”

On October 22 the band will be performing a livestreamed concert. Tickets are available here.

Middle Kids released their self-titled debut EP via Domino in February 2017 and released their debut album, Lost Friends, back in May 2018 via the label. In 2019 Middle Kids released a new EP, New Songs For Old Problems,

Read our 2017 Pleased to Meet You interview with Middle Kids.

