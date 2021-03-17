News

Middle Kids Share Video for New Song "Today We're The Greatest"





Australian trio Middle Kids have shared a new song titled “Today We’re The Greatest,” via a video for the single. The song is the title track from their forthcoming album, Today We’re The Greatest, which will be out this Friday via Domino. W.A.M. Bleakley directed the cinematic video, which features frontwoman Hannah Joy (and later her bandmates) performing the song in a lush coastal area. Check out the video below.

Joy had this to say about the song in a press release: “This is a simple song about people being tiny and our lives being fleeting but also that we are epic and great. It’s finding the beauty and majesty of the everyday. LIFE IS GORY AND BORING SOMETIMES: it’s both hectic and mundane and we have to accept both.”

The band also features Tim Fitz and Harry Day and the trio will be performing “Today We’re the Greatest” next Tuesday on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Previously released songs from Today We’re The Greatest are “R U 4 Me?,” “Questions” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Cellophane (Brain),” and “Stacking Chairs.”

Today We’re The Greatest was produced by Lars Stalfors (St Vincent, Cold War Kids, Soccer Mommy). Speaking about the new as a whole album, Joy says: “I want to make music that loves its listener. Music that makes people feel seen, seen in the tiny little places that hide away in their hearts. I want people to hear our music, and feel a sense of love. And when I say love, it can be challenging, intense and tough. But it’s in the guts.”

Middle Kids’ most recent release was the 2019 EP New Songs For Old Problems, and their debut album, Lost Friends, was released in 2018.

Read our 2017 Pleased to Meet You interview with Middle Kids.

