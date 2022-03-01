News

All





Midlake Share New Song “Noble” For the Sake of Bethel Woods Due Out March 18 via ATO

Photography by Barbara FG



Midlake are releasing their first new studio album in over eight years, For the Sake of Bethel Woods, on March 18 via ATO. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Noble.” The song is named after the infant son of the band’s drummer, McKenzie Smith, who was born with a rare brain disorder. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Frontman Eric Pulido had this to say about the song in a press release: “Noble was born with a rare brain disease. When he was born, they were told the life expectancy of most children with his disease was between six months to two years. The heavy nature of Noble’s condition and the new reality for my friend and bandmate McKenzie (and his wife and daughter) wasn’t something we took lightly. We were really excited to create this song for him and for Noble to not only acknowledge the struggle but also celebrate this amazing and beautiful boy. The wonderful news is that more than two years later, Noble is still here with us! He has beaten so many odds already and continues to amaze and prove to us how incredibly strong he is. His life is extremely challenging on many levels, so every day we have with him is a precious gift.”

Previously Midlake shared a lyric video for the album’s first single, “Meanwhile…,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, almost title track “Bethel Woods,” via a video that stars actor Michael Peña (Ant-Man, World Trade Center, Narcos: Mexico) and was directed by Brantley Gutierrez (Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire, Tom Petty).

For the Sake of Bethel Woods was produced, engineered, and mixed by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Explosions in the Sky, Sharon Van Etten). The album’s cover art features a reproduction of an image of keyboardist Jesse Chandler’s father designed by visual artist Brian Lotti.

Chandler had this to say about it in a previous press release: “At age 16, my father and his friend hitchhiked from Ridgewood, NJ to the Woodstock festival in 1969. This image of him with his hand to his face appears in the 1970 Woodstock documentary, as the camera pans across the crowd during John Sebastian’s set. My father actually ended up moving to Woodstock, NY—where I grew up—in 1981. For me, the picture of that kid, my dad, forever frozen in time, encapsulates what it means to be in the throes of impressionable and fleeting youth, and all that the magic of music, peace, love, and communion bring to it, whether one knows it at the time or not. (I think he knew it).”

The band’s last album, Antiphon, came out in 2013 via ATO.

Midlake Tour Dates:

March:



9 – Denton, TX – Dan’s Silverleaf

10 – Denton, TX – Dan’s Silverleaf

16 - Geraldine’s @ Hotel van Zandt - Austin, TX

16 - SX San Jose - Austin, TX

17 - Radio Day Stage @ Convention Center - Austin, TX

17 - Bella Union 25th Anniversary Party @ Mohawk Outdoor - Austin, TX



April:



2 – Antwerp, BE - Trix

3 – Paris, FR - Alhambra

5 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

6 – London, UK – Roundhouse

8 – Newcastle, UK – University Student’s Union

9 – Edinburgh, UK – Assembly Rooms

10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

11 – Dublin, IR – Vicar Street



May:



8 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

10 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

11 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live (Downstairs)

13 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

14 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

19 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

20 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

21 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall



November:



2 – Utrecht, NL – Ronda

4 - Groningen, NL – De Oosterpoort

6 - Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

7 – Stockholm, SW – Nalen

8 - Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

9 - Gothenburg, SW - Pustervik

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.