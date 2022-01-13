News

L to R: Michael Peña, Danielle Dallacco

Midlake Share Video for New Song “Bethel Woods” Starring Actor Michael Peña For the Sake of Bethel Woods Due Out March 18 via ATO and Bella Union





Midlake are releasing their first new studio album in over eight years, For the Sake of Bethel Woods, on March 18 via ATO (and Bella Union in the UK). Now they have shared the album’s second single, almost title track “Bethel Woods,” via a video that stars actor Michael Peña (Ant-Man, World Trade Center, Narcos: Mexico) and was directed by Brantley Gutierrez (Paul McCartney, Arcade Fire, Tom Petty). Danielle Dallacco also stars in the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Midlake’s Eric Pulido had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Bethel Woods’ lyrically was born out of a documentary film still of our keyboardist Jesse Chandler’s dad, Dave, at 16-years-old, sitting in the massive crowd of Woodstock in 1969. I felt that moment in time embodied the perfect depiction of a paradisal place. Dave tragically died a few years ago and I was moved to write this song from his point of view with a message of peace in returning to that special place and reuniting with loved ones ‘down the road.’”

Director Gutierrez had this to say about the song’s video: “When Midlake approached me to direct the video for ‘Bethel Woods’ I knew I wanted to do a take on a ghost story. To play with the idea of returning to a place full of memories. The concept of emotional attachment to the people and the memories in those places, what the confusion might feel like for those who have passed on. Working with the highly talented Michael Peña was an absolute pleasure; he brought something to the character that felt honest and relatable.”

Previously Midlake shared a lyric video for the album’s first single, “Meanwhile…,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

For the Sake of Bethel Woods was produced, engineered, and mixed by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Explosions in the Sky, Sharon Van Etten). The album’s cover art features a reproduction of an image of keyboardist Jesse Chandler’s father designed by visual artist Brian Lotti.

Chandler had this to say about it in a previous press release: “At age 16, my father and his friend hitchhiked from Ridgewood, NJ to the Woodstock festival in 1969. This image of him with his hand to his face appears in the 1970 Woodstock documentary, as the camera pans across the crowd during John Sebastian’s set. My father actually ended up moving to Woodstock, NY—where I grew up—in 1981. For me, the picture of that kid, my dad, forever frozen in time, encapsulates what it means to be in the throes of impressionable and fleeting youth, and all that the magic of music, peace, love, and communion bring to it, whether one knows it at the time or not. (I think he knew it).”

The band’s last album, Antiphon, came out in 2013 via ATO.

Midlake Tour Dates:

North America:



May:

8 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

10 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

11 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs)

13 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

14 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

17 - Lexington, KY - Headliners Music Hall

19 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

20 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall



UK:



April:



5 – Brighton – Chalk

6 – London – Roundhouse

8 – Newcastle – University Student’s Union

9 – Edinburgh – Assembly Rooms

10 – Manchester – Albert Hall

