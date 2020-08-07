News

Midnight Oil Release First New Song in 17 Years – "Gadigal Land"





Midnight Oil formed almost 50 years ago, back in Australia in 1972. In the ’80s and ’90s the band made waves with their strong political views, mostly focused on anti-colonialism in Australia. After releasing Capricornia back in 2002 the band broke up, but today they’re back with “Gadigal Land,” their first release in over 17 years, since 2003’s non-album single “No Man’s Land.” Check out the track below.

The track takes its name from the Indigenous people of Sydney, and again discusses the anti-colonialism the band is known for. “Gadigal Land” is part of The Makarrata Project, a collaborative album with Indigenous artists. Midnight Oil has promised to donate any proceeds from the track to The Uluru Statement From The Heart and other Indigenous reconciliation organizations. Sony Music Entertainment Australia has also promised to match any artist contribution.

The Makarrata Project will be officially released in late October.

