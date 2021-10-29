News

Midnight Oil Share Video for Climate Change-Themed New Song “Rising Seas” Out Now via Sony





Midnight Oil have shared a video for their new song “Rising Seas,” which addresses climate change and is being released mere days before the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Watch the Cameron March-directed video below.

According to a press release, the song is intended to “add the band’s unique voice to billions of others around the world seeking a safe, habitable, and fair future for our planet.”

Last year, the band shared the song “Gadigal Land,” their first new song in 17 years.

