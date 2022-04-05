News

Midnight Rodeo Release Debut Single Today Nottingham six-piece put out "Now You're Gone" on Fat Cat Records

Photography by Jack Stoddart



Nottingham-based six-piece Midnight Rodeo are a local supergroup of sorts. Featuring past and present members from the likes of Sancho Panza, Cherry Hex And The Dream Church, Jiminil, The Hijinks and Orton among others. Formed last year at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Midnight Rodeo have gradually earned a reputation as one of the most exciting bands in the city having the supported the likes of Black Doldrums, Sancho Panza and The Bug Club in recent months. So it came as no surprise when highly revered independent label Fat Cat Records (We Were Promised Jetpacks, Honeyblood, The Twilight Sad) snapped them up culminating in the release of debut single “Now You’re Gone”, which is out today across all digital platforms.

Recorded and mixed by the band’s guitarist-cum-producer Will Crumpton and mastered by Alan Douches from West West Side Music, “Now You’re Gone” laments the sometimes frustratingly ephemeral nature of life, and the futility of chasing a time that we know is over. So the band say themselves. It’s a modern day psych-pop classic that recalls the likes of Jefferson Airplane, La Luz and early Pink Floyd in equal measures without really sounding too close for comfort to any of them.

The band will be playing a handful of shows in support of “Now You’re Gone”, calling in at…

16 April The Chameleon, Nottingham

19 April Dead Wax, Birmingham

30 April Acid Box, Brighton