Midnight Sister Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Doctor Says”

Midnight Sister, the Los Angeles-based duo of Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian, have announced a new album, Painting the Roses, and shared a new song from it, “Doctor Says,” via a video for it. Painting the Roses is due out January 15, 2021 via Jagjaguwar. Check out “Doctor Says” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The video for “Doctor Says” was a bit of a family affair, as Giraffe, her mother, and sister all styled and designed it. Furthermore, a press release says that Giraffe’s “makeup is based on different plaster casts of her family members, with each character being a nod to both her family and her heritage.” The song was also partly inspired by Giraffe visiting family in Argentina.

Painting the Roses includes “Wednesday Baby,” a new song shared in September via a video for it. “Wednesday Baby” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Painting the Roses is the duo’s second album, the follow-up to their 2017-released debut album, Saturn Over Sunset, also released by Jagjaguwar. Midnight Sister’s art-pop would appeal to fans of Broadcast, influential ’60s pioneers such as The United States of America and The Free Design, and Charlie Hilton.

Read our 2017 interview with Midnight Sister.

Painting the Roses Tracklist:

1. Doctor Says

2. Satellite

3. Foxes

4. Sirens

5. Escalators

6. Dearly Departed

7. Tomorrowland

8. My Elevator Song

9. Wednesday Baby

10. Limousine

11. Song For the Trees

12. Painting the Roses

