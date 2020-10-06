 Midnight Sister Share Video for New Song “Wednesday Baby” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Midnight Sister Share Video for New Song “Wednesday Baby”

First Taste of New Album on Jagjaguwar

Oct 05, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Midnight Sister, the Los Angeles-based duo of Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian, have shared a new song, “Wednesday Baby,” via a video for it. It is said to be the first single from the band’s forthcoming album on Jagjaguwar and is named after Giraffe’s rescue dog, Wednesday. Watch and listen below. 

Details of the new album are still forthcoming, but it will be the follow-up to their 2017-released debut album, Saturn Over Sunset, also released by Jagjaguwar. Midnight Sister’s art-pop would appeal to fans of Broadcast, influential ’60s pioneers such as The United States of America and The Free Design, and Charlie Hilton. 

Oliver Bernsen directed the “Wednesday Baby” video. In a press release Midnight Sister collectively say the video “is about coming to terms with the end and the way sometimes out of death or loss, space is made for something new and beautiful to grow.” 

Read our 2017 interview with Midnight Sister.

