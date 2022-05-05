Mike and Nate Kinsella Form New Band LIES, Share Two New Songs: “Blemishes” and “Echoes”
Out Now via Polyvinyl
May 05, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Mike and Nate Kinsella, cousins and band members in American Football and Joan of Arc, have formed a new band, LIES. They have subsequently shared two new songs, “Blemishes” and “Echoes,” in addition to announcing a LIES hotline at 1-888-290-LIES (5437). Listen to both tracks below.
In December of last year, American Football shared the song “Rare Symmetry” along with a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” Joan of Arc’s most recent album, 1984, came out in 2018.
