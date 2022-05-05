 Mike and Nate Kinsella Form New Band LIES, Share Two New Songs: “Blemishes” and “Echoes” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 5th, 2022  
Subscribe

Mike and Nate Kinsella Form New Band LIES, Share Two New Songs: “Blemishes” and “Echoes”

Out Now via Polyvinyl

May 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez
Bookmark and Share


Mike and Nate Kinsella, cousins and band members in American Football and Joan of Arc, have formed a new band, LIES. They have subsequently shared two new songs, “Blemishes” and “Echoes,” in addition to announcing a LIES hotline at 1-888-290-LIES (5437). Listen to both tracks below.

In December of last year, American Football shared the song “Rare Symmetry” along with a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” Joan of Arc’s most recent album, 1984, came out in 2018.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent