Miles Davis - Listen to His Unreleased Cover of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” Miles Davis - That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 Due Out September 16 via Columbia/Legacy





A previously unreleased cover by legendary jazz trumpeter Miles Davis of the Tina Turner song “What’s Love Got to Do With It” has just been released. It will be included in the forthcoming Davis compilation Miles Davis - That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7, which will be out on September 16 via Columbia/Legacy. View the tracklist for the compilation and listen to the newly released cover below.

The compilation, which comes in a 3CD set, features two discs of previously unreleased studio material taken from the sessions of Davis’ albums Star People, Decay, and You’re Under Arrest. The third disc includes a live performance of Davis in Montreal from 1983.

Miles Davis - That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 Tracklist:

Disc 1 (Star People, Decoy sessions)

1. Santana

2. Minor Ninths, Part 1

3. Minor Ninths, Part 2

4. Celestial Blues, Part 1

5. Celestial Blues, Part 2

6. Celestial Blues, Part 3

7. Remake of OBX Ballad

8. Remake of OBX Ballad Sessions

9. Freaky Deaky, Part 1

10. Freaky Deaky, Part 2

Disc 2 (You’re Under Arrest sessions)

1. Time After Time (alternate)

2. Time After Time (full session)

3. Theme From Jack Johnson (Right Off) / Intro

4. Never Loved Like This (studio session demo)

5. Hopscotch (slow)

6. Hopscotch (fast)

7. What’s Love Got To Do With It

8. Human Nature (alternate)

9. Katia (full session)

Disc 3 (MILES DAVIS LIVE IN MONTREAL July 7, 1983)

1. Speak (That’s What Happened)

2. Star People

3. What It Is

4. It Gets Better

5. Hopscotch

6. Star On Cicely

7. Jean-Pierre

8. Code 3

9. Creepin’ In

