Millennium Parade Debuts New Album, "The Millennium Parade" Out Now via Sony Music Japan





Japanese creative collective Millennium Parade have released their self-titled full-length debut record, out now via Sony Music Japan. Organized by producer and musician Daiki Tsuena (frontman of J-Pop band King Gnu) the group brings together musicians, visual artists, filmmakers, designers, and producers to bring to life an ambitious multimedia vision.

Inspired by Japanese folklore, most especially Hyakki Yagyo’ - The Night Parade of One Hundred Demons, the group builds the record around the theme of "mourning what we have lost, and celebrating the new year to come." In doing so, they conjure their own parade of sounds and styles, passing seamlessly between tracks for a neon-lit sonic odyssey. The collective holds little regard for genre lines, blurring and crossing them with ease while forging a meticulously crafted blend of styles they call 'Tokyo Chaotic.' Listeners will find traces of rock, hip hop, R&B, electronica, jazz, and even classical elements in the group’s wide-ranging debut, but no style or personality overpowers or defines the record. Instead, they weave together for a sprawling set of collaborative anthems.

Just as important as the music is the collective’s sharp visual elements. The group is equally wide-ranging with their accompanying videos, whether it be the 2D animated detective crime drama of “Phillip,” the mournful live-action family story of “FAMILIA,” or the 3D animated sci-fi dystopia of “Fly with me.” Much like the music, anything and everything is on the table and the visuals are just as much a part of the overall package as the music. Each video acts almost as a short film, filling out the stories around The Millennium Parade.

Tsuenta shares regarding the record, "It took me quite a long time to make this album, but I've been playing music for more than 20 years since I was a child, and I've been saved by music myself. It's no exaggeration to say that this album would not have been possible without friends and family I've met through music, as well as the people who listen to it. In that sense, it's the culmination of everything we've done so far, and it's our debut album. Please give a spin and enjoy this record!" Check out The Millennium Parade below.