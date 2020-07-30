Mina Tindle Shares Video for New Song “Give a Little Love” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

News

A few years ago Sufjan Stevens shared an unreleased track on Tumblr called “Give a Little Love.” Fans theorize the track is an outtake from 2010’s All Delighted People EP, but Stevens never officially released it—until now. Today, Parisian singer/songwriter Mina Tindle (aka Pauline De Lassus) has officially shared “Give a Little Love,” which features Stevens, via a video. The track is from her forthcoming album SISTER, due out October 9 via 37d03d.

The video, shot by De Lassus on a beach in Puglia, Italy, features the dancing of Moira Cappilli. The melody floats over gentle piano, swaggered drums and Stevens and De Lassus’ gentle harmonies “I’m all alone.”

“I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music,” said De Lassus in a press release. “His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.”

Stevens is not only on “Give a Little Love,” but also has a hand in the production of the album SISTER itself. Along with Stevens is additional production from Thomas Bartlett (Joan as Police Woman, Yoko Ono, Florence + the Machine) and Bryce Dessner (The National, who De Lassus toured with).

“With my first two records I was on a quest, searching for the meaning of life and love and absolutely everything, but in making this album I felt much more grounded,” says De Lassus, who notes that becoming a mother closely informed her songwriting on SISTER. “Instead of feeling nostalgic for the past or worried about the future, I’m living more fully in the present, and it makes all the colors feel deeper and more contrasted than they were before.”

Previously Mina Tindle shared SISTER songs “Lions” and “Belle Pénitence.”

