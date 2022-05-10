“Minions” Soundtrack Features Diana Ross + Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood
Produced by Jack Antonoff, Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Soundtrack Also Features Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and More Covering 1970s Classics
The official soundtrack for the upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru, has been announced. It was produced by Jack Antonoff and will be out on July 1 via Decca. The first single from the soundtrack is a collaboration between Diana Ross and Tame Impala titled “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which is set for release on May 20.
The soundtrack will contain a variety of artists covering 1970s classics, featuring covers from Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and more.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Gentle Heat Shares New Single “WDYG” (News) — Gentle Heat
- Wombo Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Backflip” (News) — Wombo
- Austin City Limits 2022 Lineup: Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Phoenix (News) — Austin City Limits
- Night Moves Share New Single “Feel Another Day,” Announce U.S. Tour (News) — Night Moves
- Premiere: Party of the Sun Share New Single “Throughline’ (News) — Party of the Sun
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.