Tuesday, May 10th, 2022  
“Minions” Soundtrack Features Diana Ross + Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood

Produced by Jack Antonoff, Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Soundtrack Also Features Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and More Covering 1970s Classics

May 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The official soundtrack for the upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru, has been announced. It was produced by Jack Antonoff and will be out on July 1 via Decca. The first single from the soundtrack is a collaboration between Diana Ross and Tame Impala titled “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which is set for release on May 20.

The soundtrack will contain a variety of artists covering 1970s classics, featuring covers from Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and more.

