News

All





“Minions” Soundtrack Features Diana Ross + Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood Produced by Jack Antonoff, Minions: The Rise of Gru Original Motion Soundtrack Also Features Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and More Covering 1970s Classics





The official soundtrack for the upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru, has been announced. It was produced by Jack Antonoff and will be out on July 1 via Decca. The first single from the soundtrack is a collaboration between Diana Ross and Tame Impala titled “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which is set for release on May 20.

The soundtrack will contain a variety of artists covering 1970s classics, featuring covers from Phoebe Bridgers, Weyes Blood, Caroline Polachek, Brittany Howard, Bleachers, and more.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.