Phil Elverum and Mirah, circa 1999 Phil Elverum and Mirah, circa 1999

Mirah Announces Reissue and Tribute Album; Listen to Mount Eerie’s “Of Pressure” Cover You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This Due Out July 31 via Double Double Whammy





It’s the 20th anniversary of Mirah’s You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This. So of course the seminal album is getting a reissue, due out July 31st via Double Double Whammy. But, that’s not all. Along with the reissue is a tribute album with covers from Mount Eerie, Hand Habits, Half Waif, Palehound, Shamir, Sad13, and Allison Crutchfield—oh my!

In addition, Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum, founding member of The Microphones (along with Mirah), released his cover of his old bandmates track “Of Pressure” today. Listen below.

"It was a joy to record my version of Mirah's song 'Of Pressure' using the old cassette 4 track and all the instruments we used to use together in the old days," says Elverum in a press release, "Same air organ, same antique drum machine, same chaos. I remember when Mirah first recorded her original. It was part of a batch of songs that she worked on independently of our collaboration in Dub Narcotic studio. Her 4 track world. That one was a big built world of mounting layers, the feeling of pressure and depth. I loved it and I still do. I wanted to see if I could make it a little more oppressive even."

Earlier this week, Elverum announced the first album under the name The Microphones in 17 years, Microphones in 2020.

In the late 1990’s Mirah took the said four-track cassette recorder, an out of tune piano and got to work in her garage. From everything from small-town living to the yearning to travel elsewhere, Mirah began to pen the timeless album.

"I didn't know I was making a record," recalls the singer.” I just hope people can get there again. My biggest hope with making music is that the music I make can do for other people what all the music I've listened to in my life has done for me. It helps me be alive. It helps me be a person. It helps me feel things. It helps me connect to myself and to other people."

You Think It's Like This But Really It's Like This Tracklist:

1. Million Miles

2. Sweepstakes Prize

3. Of Pressure

4. This Dance

5. La Familia

6. Gone Sugaring

7. Person Person

8. Engine Heart

9. Archipelago

10. 100 Knives

11. Murphy Bed

12. Pollen

13. Small Town

14. Water and Sleep

15. Telephone Wires

16. Words Cannot Describe

17. Words Cannot Describe (2020 Version)

Tribute Tracklist:

1. WHY? (Feat. Gabby's World) - Million Miles

2. Y La Bamba - Sweepstakes Prize

3. Mount Eerie - Of Pressure

4. Sad13 & Mal Blum - This Dance

5. Allison Crutchfield - La Familia

6. Madeline Kenney - Gone Sugaring

7. Maia Macdonald - Person Person

8. Lauren Ruth Ward - Engine Heart

9. Hand Habits - Archipelago

10. Flock of Dimes - 100 Knives

11. Half Waif - Murphy Bed

12. Shamir - Pollen

13. Palehound - Small Town

14. Arthur Moon (Feat. Aviva Jaye) - Water and Sleep

15. Night Shop & La Louma - Telephone Wires

16. The Blow - Words Cannot Describe

