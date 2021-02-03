Miss Grit Shares New Song “Grow Up To”
Imposter EP Will Be Out This Friday
Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn) has shared a new song titled “Grow Up To.” It will be featured on her upcoming Imposter EP, which is set to drop this Friday (Feb. 5). Listen to “Grow Up To” below.
Sohn speaks a bit about the song in a press release: “Grow up to, grow up to, grow up to is my ongoing obsession with what’s next. The lack of content with the present leads to the chaos and collapse of this song.”
Sohn previously released the two other tracks from the EP, the title track and “Dark Side of the Party.” Her last EP, Talk Talk, came out in 2019. We premiered her song “Running Slow” in April of that year.
