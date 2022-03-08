News

Mitski and David Byrne Collaborate With Son Lux for New Song “This Is a Life” Everything Everywhere All At Once Soundtrack and Film Out April 8





Mitski and David Byrne have collaborated with Son Lux, the composers of the upcoming A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The resulting song, “This Is a Life,” is out now, and it will be featured on the film’s soundtrack, which is set to release on April 8 alongside the film. Listen to “This Is a Life” below.

In a press release, Son Lux state: “Even though we knew from the moment we were asked to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project. What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

