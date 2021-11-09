News

Mitski Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “The Only Heartbreaker” Laurel Hell Due Out February 4 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Mitski has announced a new album, Laurel Hell, and shared a new song from it, “The Only Heartbreaker,” via a video for the single. Laurel Hell is due out February 4 via Dead Oceans. Maegan Houang and Jeff Desom directed the video for “The Only Heartbreaker.” Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Laurel Hell is the follow-up to 2018’s Be the Cowboy. It features “Working for the Knife,” a new song Mitski shared in October via a dramatic video. “Working for the Knife” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Many of the songs on Laurel Hell were written during or before 2018. The album was finally finished being mixed in May 2021. Mitski’s longtime producer Patrick Hyland worked with her on the album throughout the pandemic and it’s the longest she has ever worked on an album. Over the course of its creation, Mitski says in a press release that the album evolved “to be more uptempo and dance-y. I needed to create something that was also a pep talk.”

Of the lyrical themes on the album, Mitski says: “I needed love songs about real relationships that are not power struggles to be won or lost. I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself. I make mistakes all the time. I don’t want to put on a front where I’m a role model, but I’m also not a bad person. I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that gray area.”

“The Only Heartbreaker” was co-written with Dan Wilson. Mitski says it depicts “the person always messing up in the relationship, the designated Bad Guy who gets the blame. It could simply be about that, but I also wanted to depict something sadder beneath the surface, that maybe the reason you’re always the one making mistakes is because you’re the only one trying.”

For “The Only Heartbreaker” video, Mitski was filmed entirely in front of a green screen for the first time.

Co-director Maegan Houang had this to say about the video: “The worst pain I’ve experienced is when I’ve fully understood the pain I’ve caused another. It’s one of the hardest parts of being human, that no matter our intentions, we’ll inevitably do something hurtful to our fellow man, if not someone we love. In this case, the harm Mitski enacts in the video is to the world. It’s unstoppable and destructive, but worst of all, she doesn’t even want it to happen. She’s a stand-in for humanity as we collectively do so little to save ourselves and our planet.”

Be the Cowboy was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Laurel Hell Tracklist:

1. Valentine, Texas

2. Working for the Knife

3. Stay Soft

4. Everyone

5. Heat Lightning

6. The Only Heartbreaker

7. Love Me More

8. There’s Nothing Left For You

9. Should’ve Been Me

10. I Guess

11. That’s Our Lamp

Mitski Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel - SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City - SOLD OUT

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - SOLD OUT

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater - SOLD OUT

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

Wed. March 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 5,2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - SOLD OUT

Wed. March 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre - SOLD OUT

Tue. March 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church - SOLD OUT

Mon. March 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

Tue. March 22, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Sat. March 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - SOLD OUT

Sun. March 27, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - SOLD OUT

Tue. March 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - SOLD OUT

Wed. March 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall - SOLD OUT

Thu. March 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT

Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory - SOLD OUT

Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy - SOLD OUT

Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse - SOLD OUT

Fri. April 29, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival - SOLD OUT

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AU @ WUK - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom - SOLD OUT

