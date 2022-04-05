News

Mitski Announces New and Rescheduled Summer 2022 Tour Dates Laurel Hell Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Mitski has announced a new summer touring schedule that includes some brand new dates as well as some dates that were previously rescheduled when someone in her touring party tested positive for COVID last month. The newly announced shows include a second date at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, some new shows in the UK and Europe, and a handful of other shows in North America, on top of the newly rescheduled dates. Check out all her upcoming shows below.

Mitski released a new album, Laurel Hell, in February via Dead Oceans. In March she teamed up with David Byrne and Son Lux for the new song, “This Is a Life,” from the soundtrack to the A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once. “This Is a Life” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our review of Laurel Hell here.

Previously released singles from Laurel Hell are “Working For the Knife” (which topped our Songs of the Week list), “The Only Heartbreaker” (also featured on our Songs of the Week list), and “Heat Lightning” (which again was on our Songs of the Week list). That was followed by “Love Me More,” shared via a surreal video for it featuring a puppet version of Mitski and more. “Love Me More” was also one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was released Mitski shared a video for “Stay Soft.” Then she performed “Stay Soft” on Jimmy Kimml Live! in March.

Many of the songs on Laurel Hell were written during or before 2018. The album was finally finished being mixed in May 2021. Mitski’s longtime producer Patrick Hyland worked with her on the album throughout the pandemic and it’s the longest she has ever worked on an album. Over the course of its creation, Mitski said in a previous press release that the album evolved “to be more uptempo and dance-y. I needed to create something that was also a pep talk.”

Of the lyrical themes on the album, Mitski said: “I needed love songs about real relationships that are not power struggles to be won or lost. I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself. I make mistakes all the time. I don’t want to put on a front where I’m a role model, but I’m also not a bad person. I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that gray area.”

Mitski’s last album, Be the Cowboy, was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.

Mitski Tour Dates:

Thu. April 21 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory - SOLD OUT

Fri. April 22 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Mon. April 25 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

Tue. April 26 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy - SOLD OUT

Thu. April 28 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse - SOLD OUT

Fri. April 29 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

Sat. April 30 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival - SOLD OUT

Mon. May 2 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 3 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 6 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten - SOLD OUT

Sat. May 7 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks SOLD OUT

Mon. May 9 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 11 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan SOLD OUT

Thu. May 12 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT

Sat. May 14 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 17 - Vienna, AT @ WUK - SOLD OUT

Wed. May 18 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 19 - Munich, DE @ Strom - SOLD OUT

Sat. May 21 - Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Centre - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jun. 11 - Glasgow, SC @ Ibrox Stadium * - SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 12 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

Mon. Jun. 13 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater

Wed. Jun. 15 - Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford * - SOLD OUT

Thu. Jun. 16 - Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford * - SOLD OUT

Sat. Jun. 18 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium * - SOLD OUT

Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium * - SOLD OUT

Tue. Jun. 21 Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall

Wed. Jun. 22 - Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall

Fri. Jun. 24 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

Sat. Jun. 25 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Tue. Jun. 28 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

Thu. Jun. 30 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Fri. July 1 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Sat. July 2 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

Thu. July 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field %

Sat. July 16 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Fri. July 22 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Rescheduled) # - SOLD OUT

Sat. July 23 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

Sun. July 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ @ Franklin Music Hall (Rescheduled) # - SOLD OUT

Tue. July 26 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) # -SOLD OUT

Wed. July 27 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) # - SOLD OUT

Thu. July 28 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park #

Sat. July 30 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

Tue. Aug. 9 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

Wed. Aug. 10 - Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park ~

Fri. Aug. 12 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

Fri. Sep. 16 - Sun. Sep. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA



* supporting Harry Styles

% support from Indigo De Souza

# support from The Weather Station

~ support from Hurray For The Riff Raff

