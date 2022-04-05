Mitski Announces New and Rescheduled Summer 2022 Tour Dates
Laurel Hell Out Now via Dead Oceans
Apr 05, 2022
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Mitski has announced a new summer touring schedule that includes some brand new dates as well as some dates that were previously rescheduled when someone in her touring party tested positive for COVID last month. The newly announced shows include a second date at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, some new shows in the UK and Europe, and a handful of other shows in North America, on top of the newly rescheduled dates. Check out all her upcoming shows below.
Mitski released a new album, Laurel Hell, in February via Dead Oceans. In March she teamed up with David Byrne and Son Lux for the new song, “This Is a Life,” from the soundtrack to the A24 film Everything Everywhere All At Once. “This Is a Life” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Read our review of Laurel Hell here.
Previously released singles from Laurel Hell are “Working For the Knife” (which topped our Songs of the Week list), “The Only Heartbreaker” (also featured on our Songs of the Week list), and “Heat Lightning” (which again was on our Songs of the Week list). That was followed by “Love Me More,” shared via a surreal video for it featuring a puppet version of Mitski and more. “Love Me More” was also one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was released Mitski shared a video for “Stay Soft.” Then she performed “Stay Soft” on Jimmy Kimml Live! in March.
Many of the songs on Laurel Hell were written during or before 2018. The album was finally finished being mixed in May 2021. Mitski’s longtime producer Patrick Hyland worked with her on the album throughout the pandemic and it’s the longest she has ever worked on an album. Over the course of its creation, Mitski said in a previous press release that the album evolved “to be more uptempo and dance-y. I needed to create something that was also a pep talk.”
Of the lyrical themes on the album, Mitski said: “I needed love songs about real relationships that are not power struggles to be won or lost. I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself. I make mistakes all the time. I don’t want to put on a front where I’m a role model, but I’m also not a bad person. I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that gray area.”
Mitski’s last album, Be the Cowboy, was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.
Read our 2019 cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.
Mitski Tour Dates:
Thu. April 21 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory - SOLD OUT
Fri. April 22 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory - SOLD OUT
Sat. April 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Mon. April 25 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street - SOLD OUT
Tue. April 26 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy - SOLD OUT
Thu. April 28 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse - SOLD OUT
Fri. April 29 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT
Sat. April 30 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival - SOLD OUT
Mon. May 2 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 3 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia - SOLD OUT
Wed. May 4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT
Fri. May 6 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten - SOLD OUT
Sat. May 7 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks SOLD OUT
Mon. May 9 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega - SOLD OUT
Wed. May 11 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan SOLD OUT
Thu. May 12 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene - SOLD OUT
Sat. May 14 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik - SOLD OUT
Sun. May 15 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 17 - Vienna, AT @ WUK - SOLD OUT
Wed. May 18 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre - SOLD OUT
Thu. May 19 - Munich, DE @ Strom - SOLD OUT
Sat. May 21 - Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Centre - SOLD OUT
Sat. Jun. 11 - Glasgow, SC @ Ibrox Stadium * - SOLD OUT
Sun. Jun. 12 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
Mon. Jun. 13 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
Wed. Jun. 15 - Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford * - SOLD OUT
Thu. Jun. 16 - Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford * - SOLD OUT
Sat. Jun. 18 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium * - SOLD OUT
Sun. Jun. 19 - London, UK @ Wembley Stadium * - SOLD OUT
Tue. Jun. 21 Cardiff, UK @ The Great Hall
Wed. Jun. 22 - Liverpool, UK @ Mountford Hall
Fri. Jun. 24 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
Sat. Jun. 25 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Tue. Jun. 28 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
Thu. Jun. 30 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Fri. July 1 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Sat. July 2 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
Thu. July 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field %
Sat. July 16 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Fri. July 22 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Rescheduled) # - SOLD OUT
Sat. July 23 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
Sun. July 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ @ Franklin Music Hall (Rescheduled) # - SOLD OUT
Tue. July 26 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) # -SOLD OUT
Wed. July 27 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (Rescheduled) # - SOLD OUT
Thu. July 28 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park #
Sat. July 30 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
Tue. Aug. 9 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
Wed. Aug. 10 - Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park ~
Fri. Aug. 12 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
Fri. Sep. 16 - Sun. Sep. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
* supporting Harry Styles
% support from Indigo De Souza
# support from The Weather Station
~ support from Hurray For The Riff Raff
