News

All





Mitski Shares Clark Remix of “Love Me More” Laurel Hell Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Mitski has shared a remix of “Love Me More” from her newest album, Laurel Hell, done by techno artist Clark. Listen below.

“Clark’s music, specifically his album Death Peak, was what opened my eyes to contemporary electronic music,” states Mitski in a press release. “It showed me how emotive it could be. So when I was asked to do a remix, he was the first and only person that came to mind for the job.”

Clark adds: “Huge pleasure to be asked to do this, thank you. I love what Mitski does. I spent ages on the kick. Haven’t done that for a while, but it all comes flooding back.”

Laurel Hell came out in February via Dead Oceans. In addition to “Love Me More” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), the album includes the singles “Working For the Knife” (which topped our Songs of the Week list), “The Only Heartbreaker” (also featured on our Songs of the Week list), and “Heat Lightning” (which again was on our Songs of the Week list).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.