Mitski Shares Dramatic Video for New Song “Working for the Knife” and Announces New Tour Dates
Oct 05, 2021
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Mitski has shared a new song, “Working for the Knife,” via a dramatic video for the single. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. Long-term collaborator Patrick Hyland produced the song. Zia Anger directed the video, with Ashley Connor directing photography, and it was filmed at The Egg in Albany, NY. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates and the cover art for the single. Tickets for new tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. EST.
Mitski had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.”
It’s been over three years since the release of her last album, Be the Cowboy, back in August 2018 via Dead Oceans. It’s unclear if this is just a standalone single or the first taste of her next album.
In January 2020 Mitski shared the new song “Cop Car,” which was taken from the soundtrack to the horror film The Turning, which was a more modern version of Henry James’1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. “Cop Car” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Be the Cowboy was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.
Mitski Tour Dates:
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Mon. Mar. 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ TBD
Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Stylus
Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse
Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AU @ WUK
Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom
