Mitski Shares Dramatic Video for New Song “Working for the Knife” and Announces New Tour Dates New Single Out Now via Dead Oceans

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Mitski has shared a new song, “Working for the Knife,” via a dramatic video for the single. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. Long-term collaborator Patrick Hyland produced the song. Zia Anger directed the video, with Ashley Connor directing photography, and it was filmed at The Egg in Albany, NY. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates and the cover art for the single. Tickets for new tour go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. EST.

Mitski had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind. It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it.”

It’s been over three years since the release of her last album, Be the Cowboy, back in August 2018 via Dead Oceans. It’s unclear if this is just a standalone single or the first taste of her next album.

In January 2020 Mitski shared the new song “Cop Car,” which was taken from the soundtrack to the horror film The Turning, which was a more modern version of Henry James’1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. “Cop Car” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Be the Cowboy was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Mitski Tour Dates:

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Mon. Mar. 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ TBD

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AU @ WUK

Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom

