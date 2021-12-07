Mitski Shares New Single “Heat Lightning”
Laurel Hell Due Out February 4, 2022 via Dead Oceans
Dec 07, 2021
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Mitski has shared an animated lyric video for her new single “Heat Lightning.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Laurel Hell, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Dead Oceans. Check it out below.
Previously released singles from Laurel Hell are “Working For the Knife,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, and “The Only Heartbreaker,” also featured on our Songs of the Week list.
Mitski’s last album, Be the Cowboy, was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.
Read our 2019 cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Little Dragon Release New EP; Features Kelsey Lu, Yo-Yo Ma, and Jacob Koranyi (News) — Little Dragon, Kelsey Lu
- Bright Eyes Announce 2022 Tour Dates (News) — Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst
- Premiere: They Kiss Shares New Video for “Radio” (News) — They Kiss
- A Place to Bury Strangers Share Video for New Single “Hold On Tight” (News) — A Place to Bury Strangers
- Superchunk Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Endless Summer” (News) — Superchunk, Teenage Fanclub
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.