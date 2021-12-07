 Mitski Shares New Single “Heat Lightning” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 7th, 2021  
Mitski Shares New Single “Heat Lightning”

Laurel Hell Due Out February 4, 2022 via Dead Oceans

Dec 07, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Mitski has shared an animated lyric video for her new single “Heat Lightning.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Laurel Hell, which will be out on February 4, 2022 via Dead Oceans. Check it out below.

Previously released singles from Laurel Hell are “Working For the Knife,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, and “The Only Heartbreaker,” also featured on our Songs of the Week list.

Mitski’s last album, Be the Cowboy, was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Read our 2019 cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

