Mitski Shares New Song “Cop Car” (Plus Watch Her Entire “Austin City Limits” Performance) The Turning Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out This Friday via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks

Mitski has shared a new song, "Cop Car." It is taken from the soundtrack to the upcoming horror film The Turning, which is a more modern version of Henry James'1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw. The soundtrack is due out this Friday via KRO/Sony Music Masterworks, the same day as the film. Also, Saturday's episode of the PBS show Austin City Limits featured a set from Mitski and you can watch the entire performance below (last week we shared a clip of her performing "Happy" from the show). Listen to "Cop Car" below as well.

Floria Sigismondi directed The Turning, which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and stars Mackenzie Davis (as a new nanny named Kate), Finn Wolfhard (as Miles), and Brooklynn Prince (as Flora). Lawrence and Yves Rothman produced the soundtrack, which also features Courtney Love, Empress Of, The Aubrey's Ft. Finn Wolfhard, Vagabon, Cherry Glazerr, Lawrence Rothman, Kim Gordon, Warpaint, and more. Previously we posted Soccer Mommy's contribution, "Feed."

Lawrence Rothman had this to say about working with Mitski on "Cop Car": "There is a pinnacle scene where Kate's mind starts to unravel while in her car and we needed a cinematic but grunge influenced song shadowing the scene. I reached out to Mitski to see if she wanted to get involved as Floria and I had a feeling she would deliver a song that was guitar-based but cinematic. 'Cop Car' went beyond what we imagined and we were ecstatic when she sent it to us!"

Mitski released her last album, Be the Cowboy, back in August 2018 via Dead Oceans. It was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list.

