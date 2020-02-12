News

All





Moaning Share Animated Video For New Song “Fall In Love” and Announce New Tour Dates Uneasy Laughter Due Out March 20 via Sub Pop





Los Angeles shoegazers/post-punkers Moaning are releasing a new album, Uneasy Laughter, on March 20 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, "Fall In Love," via an animated video for the track. The band's vocalist/guitarist Sean Solomon directed the video, which was premiered by Adult Swim. Moaning have also announced some new tour dates. Watch the video below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Uneasy Laughter is the follow-up to the trio's self-titled debut album, released in 2018 also via Sub Pop. Moaning consists of vocalist/guitarist Sean Solomon, bassist/keyboardist Pascal Stevenson, and drummer Andrew MacKelvie. The band worked with producer/engineer Alex Newport (At The Drive-In, Bloc Party, Melvins) on Uneasy Laughter.

Solomon had this to say about "Fall In Love" in a press release: "People my age are skeptical of love because we see how many previous generations got divorced or went through painful experiences. The song is about being afraid to fall in love because of expecting heartbreak. It's about hating yourself too much to open yourself up to someone else. It's a bummer of a song lyrically but it's pretty fun to dance to!

"I made the music video in my bedroom a couple weeks ago. It's a psychedelic depiction of an imaginary romance. It's inspired by early experimental animations like Belladonna of Sadness and Heavy Metal. Both the song and the video are perfect for everyone feeling like shit this Valentine's Day."

Previously Moaning shared Uneasy Laughter's first single, "Ego," via a video for the track. "Ego" was one of our Songs of the Week.

Solomon celebrated a year of sobriety during the ​sessions for the album and in a previous press release announcing the album said he wanted to be more open with Uneasy Laughter: "Men are conditioned not to be vulnerable or admit they're wrong. But I wanted to talk openly about my feelings and mistakes I've made."

Moaning Tour Dates:

2/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moon Room ^

3/16-21 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's *

4/9 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *

4/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

4/11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

4/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

4/14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

4/16 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

4/17 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

4/18 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company *

4/20 - Albuqueruqe, NM @ Sister *

4/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

4/22-23 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

5/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *



^ Free show presented by Doc Martens

* w/ Black Marble

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.