Moaning Share Lyric Video for New Song “Make It Stop” Uneasy Laughter Due Out March 20 via Sub Pop

Photography by Michael Schmelling



Los Angeles shoegazers/post-punkers Moaning are releasing a new album, Uneasy Laughter, on March 20 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, "Make It Stop," via a lyric video for the track. Watch the video below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

The band's vocalist/guitarist Sean Solomon had this to say about the song in a press release: "The song is about questioning negative thoughts but struggling to find a solution. Being stuck in your head. There was a period of time where I thought everyone hated me and was out to get me. Now I realize no one actually is putting that much energy into thinking about me at all. Depression can be extremely narcissistic. I encourage people who relate to this song to call someone and ask for help."

Of the lyric video, Solomon says: "The whole band made a collage for the video. It was really fun piecing different elements together. We also added some extra surprises. The dimensions of the collage are 1920 by 40,000 pixels. It's a big ass thing!"

Uneasy Laughter is the follow-up to the trio's self-titled debut album, released in 2018 also via Sub Pop. Moaning consists of vocalist/guitarist Sean Solomon, bassist/keyboardist Pascal Stevenson, and drummer Andrew MacKelvie. The band worked with producer/engineer Alex Newport (At The Drive-In, Bloc Party, Melvins) on Uneasy Laughter.

Previously Moaning shared Uneasy Laughter's first single, "Ego," via a video for the track. "Ego" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, "Fall In Love," via an animated video for the track. "Fall In Love" was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Solomon celebrated a year of sobriety during the ​sessions for the album and in a previous press release announcing the album said he wanted to be more open with Uneasy Laughter: "Men are conditioned not to be vulnerable or admit they're wrong. But I wanted to talk openly about my feelings and mistakes I've made."

Moaning Tour Dates:

3/16-21 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Amoeba Records

4/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's *

4/9 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *

4/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

4/11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

4/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

4/14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

4/16 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

4/17 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

4/18 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company *

4/20 - Albuqueruqe, NM @ Sister *

4/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

4/22-23 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

5/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *



* w/ Black Marble

