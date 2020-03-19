News

Moaning Share Strange Sci-Fi Video for New Song “Connect the Dots” Uneasy Laughter Due Out Tomorrow via Sub Pop





Los Angeles shoegazers/post-punkers Moaning are releasing a new album, Uneasy Laughter, tomorrow via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “Connect the Dots,” via a strange sci-fi themed computer animated video for the track. Watch the Campbell Logan-directed video below. Also, tomorrow (Friday, March 20) at 11 a.m. PST / 2 p.m. EST Moaning will be streaming a virtual listening party via YouTube here.

The band’s vocalist/guitarist Sean Solomon had this to say about “Connect the Dots” in a press release: “The song is about realizing you need help and being brave enough to ask for it. It's a misconception that asking for help is a sign of weakness. In reality it's one of the hardest things you can do.”

Video director Campbell Logan had this to say: “I created this video with the intention of inspiring self-forgiveness, something I think we should all practice. Making it gave me the opportunity to practice an approach that I like to call Filmmaking Simulation, which is a process of doing film production using virtual cinematography, set design and performance. The result is photorealistic and mimics live action. We had an extremely quick turnaround on the video, but were able to complete it in a little over a month, and despite these hurdles I'm so proud of it!”

Uneasy Laughter is the follow-up to the trio’s self-titled debut album, released in 2018 also via Sub Pop. Moaning consists of vocalist/guitarist Sean Solomon, bassist/keyboardist Pascal Stevenson, and drummer Andrew MacKelvie. The band worked with producer/engineer Alex Newport (At The Drive-In, Bloc Party, Melvins) on Uneasy Laughter.

Previously Moaning shared Uneasy Laughter’s first single, “Ego,” via a video for the track. “Ego” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “Fall In Love,” via an animated video for the track. “Fall In Love” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Moaning shared another song from Uneasy Laughter, “Make It Stop,” via a lyric video for the track.

Solomon celebrated a year of sobriety during the ​sessions for the album and in a previous press release announcing the album said he wanted to be more open with Uneasy Laughter: “Men are conditioned not to be vulnerable or admit they’re wrong. But I wanted to talk openly about my feelings and mistakes I’ve made.”

