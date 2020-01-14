 Moby Announces New Album with All Proceeds to Charity, Shares Video for New Song “Power Is Taken” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 14th, 2020  
Moby Announces New Album with All Proceeds to Charity, Shares Video for New Song “Power Is Taken”

All Visible Objects Due Out March 6 via Mute

Jan 14, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Jonathan Nesvadba
Moby has announced a new album, All Visible Objects, and shared its first single, "Power Is Taken," via a video for the track (the song features Dead Kennedys' D.H. Peligro). All Visible Objects is due out March 6 via Mute and all proceeds from the album will benefit various charities. Check out the "Power Is Taken" video below, followed by the album's cover art.

Proceeds from All Visible Objects will benefit the following organizations: Brighter Green, Mercy For Animals, Rainforest Action Network, Extinction Rebellion, The American Civil Liberties Union, Animal Equality, The Humane League, The Physicians Committee, The International Anti-Poaching Foundation, The Good Food Institute, and The Indivisible Project. In fact, the press release announcing the album points out that Moby has been donating 100% of the profits from his other recent albums, his Little Pine restaurant, and other projects to animal and human rights charities.

You can also read our 2016 interview with Moby about the last Presidential election.

