Moby Announces New Orchestral Album, Shares New Version of “Porcelain” Featuring Jim James

Moby has announced a new album, Reprise, which consists of re-envisionings of songs throughout his career alongside the Budapest Art Orchestra. It will be out on May 28 via Deutsche Grammophon. He has also shared a new track from the album, “Porcelain,” featuring Jim James of My Morning Jacket. The original version of the song was featured on his hit 2000-released album Play. Listen to the new version and check out the album’s tracklist below.

Moby explains in a press release: “Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion, to share some aspect of the human condition to whomever might be listening. I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music.”

An upcoming Moby documentary, titled Moby Doc, which features an autobiographical account of the artist’s life as well as interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, will be out in cinemas as well as streaming on May 28 via Greenwich Entertainment.





Reprise Tracklist:

1. Everloving

2. Natural Blues (featuring Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah)

3. Go

4. Porcelain (featuring Jim James)

5. Extreme Ways

6. Heroes (featuring Mindy Jones)

7. God Moving Over The Face of the Water (featuring Vikingur Ólafsson)

8. Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad (featuring Apollo Jane)

9. The Lonely Night (featuring Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)

10. We Are All Made of Stars

11. Lift Me Up

12. The Great Escape (featuring Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye, Luna Li)

13. The Last Day (featuring Skylar Grey & Darlingside)

