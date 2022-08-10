News

Moby Shares Lyric Video For New serpentwithfeet Collaboration, “On Air” Second Official Release From Moby’s New Label, Always Centered at Night

Photography by Kadeem Johnson



Moby has shared a lyric video for the new single, “On Air,” a collaboration with experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet. It is the second official release from Moby’s newly-established record label, Always Centered at Night. View the video, directed by Moby and Mike Formanski, below.

In a press release, Moby states: “One of the greatest things about Always Centered at Night is working with remarkable singers. Serpentwithfeet has an approach to music and vocals that I find to be fascinating and beautiful.”

Upon announcement of the label in June, Moby shared the song “Medusa,” a collaboration with Aynzli Jones.

Moby’s previous album, Reprise, came out last year via Deutsche Grammophon.

