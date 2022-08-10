serpentwithfeet
Moby Shares Lyric Video For New serpentwithfeet Collaboration, “On Air”
Second Official Release From Moby’s New Label, Always Centered at Night
Aug 10, 2022
Photography by Kadeem Johnson
Moby has shared a lyric video for the new single, “On Air,” a collaboration with experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet. It is the second official release from Moby’s newly-established record label, Always Centered at Night. View the video, directed by Moby and Mike Formanski, below.
In a press release, Moby states: “One of the greatest things about Always Centered at Night is working with remarkable singers. Serpentwithfeet has an approach to music and vocals that I find to be fascinating and beautiful.”
Upon announcement of the label in June, Moby shared the song “Medusa,” a collaboration with Aynzli Jones.
Moby’s previous album, Reprise, came out last year via Deutsche Grammophon.
