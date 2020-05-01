News

Moby Shares Video for New Song “Too Much Change” (Feat. Apollo Jane) All Visible Objects Due Out May 15 via Mute





Moby is releasing a new album, All Visible Objects, on May 15 via Mute. Now he has shared another song from it, “Too Much Change,” via a video for the song. The song features Apollo Jane. Watch the video below.

The video for “Too Much Change” includes excerpts from American artist Lynd Ward’s wordless novel from 1929, Gods’ Man. As a press release explains: “Designed using wood engravings, Ward’s creation helped usher in a new era of visual artistry by becoming a revered progenitor of modern graphic novels and comic books.”

All proceeds from All Visible Objects will benefit various charities. Previously Moby shared the album’s first single, “Power Is Taken,” via a video for the track. The song features Dead Kennedys’ D.H. Peligro.

Proceeds from All Visible Objects will benefit the following organizations: Brighter Green, Mercy For Animals, Rainforest Action Network, Extinction Rebellion, The American Civil Liberties Union, Animal Equality, The Humane League, The Physicians Committee, The International Anti-Poaching Foundation, The Good Food Institute, and The Indivisible Project. In fact, the press release announcing the album points out that Moby has been donating 100% of the profits from his other recent albums, his Little Pine restaurant, and other projects to animal and human rights charities.

