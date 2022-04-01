News

Moderat Share New Song “MORE LOVE” MORE D4TA Due Out May 13 via Monkeytown

Photography by Birgit Kaulfuss



Moderat are releasing a new album, MORE D4TA, on May 13 via Monkeytown. Now they have shared its third single, “MORE LOVE.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates.

Moderat is Sascha Ring (of Apparat) and Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary (of Modeselektor), hence their band name.

A press release describes “MORE LOVE” in more detail: Palpably warm and bathed in lush static, the song is partly inspired by Botticelli’s Venus; a stark painting situated across from his iconic The Birth of Venus at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, it depicts the radiant goddess standing completely alone, naked and newly arrived in the world. It’s a potent image, and as vocalist Sascha Ring—who frequently visited the museum over the past two years—swirled it around in his mind, he began to dream up a similar vision of a woman dancing alone at night, her inner vitality lighting up the merciless dark.

Previously Moderat shared the album’s first single, “FAST LAND,” via a video. Then they shared its second single, “EASY PREY,” via a video for the song.

Moderat North American Tour Dates:

September 22 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

September 23 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

September 24 - CRSSD Festival - San Diego, CA

September 27 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

September 29 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul MN

September 30 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

October 1 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

October 3 - History - Toronto, ON

October 5 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

October 7 - Avant Gardner - New York, NY

October 8 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Washington, DC

