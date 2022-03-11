News

All





Moderat Share Video for New Song “EASY PREY” MORE D4TA Due Out May 13 via Monkeytown

Photography by Birgit Kaulfuss



Moderat are releasing a new album, MORE D4TA, on May 13 via Monkeytown. Now they have shared its second single, “EASY PREY,” via a video for the song. Cyprien Clément-Delmas directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates.

Moderat is Sascha Ring (of Apparat) and Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary (of Modeselektor), hence their band name.

A press release describes “EASY PREY” in more detail: “The only track on the album whose lyrics were written before the recording process began, it contemplates the relationship between love and independence, lamenting how vulnerable we become when the balance between the two tips too far towards the former. It’s a fraught tale, albeit a beautiful one, and a song where inner turmoil truly takes flight.”

Previously Moderat shared the album’s first single, “FAST LAND,” via a video.

Moderat North American Tour Dates:

September 22 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

September 23 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

September 24 - CRSSD Festival - San Diego, CA

September 27 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

September 29 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul MN

September 30 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

October 1 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

October 3 - History - Toronto, ON

October 5 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

October 7 - Avant Gardner - New York, NY

October 8 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Washington, DC

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.