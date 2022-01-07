Modern Nature Announces Digital Release of Latest Album, Share New Single “Performance”
Island of Noise Due Out Digitally on January 28 via Bella Union
Jan 06, 2022
Photography by James Sharp
Modern Nature have announced the digital release of their latest album, Island of Noise, which was originally released physically in December of last year via Bella Union. The digital version will be out on January 28. The band has coincidently shared a new single titled “Performance.” Listen below.
In a press release, band member Jack Cooper states that the new single “is written from the perspective of someone seeing or realizing something overwhelming for the first time. Whilst walking across a bridge near our old house at the height of the pandemic, I could see cranes moving around in east London. It really took me aback to see industry ticking away in the midst of the chaos. I think Evan’s percussive clicking and the relentless piano note make the piece. Everything else gets to move around them.”
Read our newly published interview with Cooper, where he discusses Island of Noise.
