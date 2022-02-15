News

modernlove. Shares New Single “Follow You” “Follow You” Out Now via Akira Records

Photography by Daniel Alexander Harris



Irish four-piece modernlove. cemented their place as a rising indie rock act last year with their debut EP, monochrome blue, followed by their single “Us” near the end of the year. Now the band are back once again with their first single of the new year “Follow You.”

The band’s brand of hook-filled indie pop and colorful aesthetics are once again out in full force on “Follow You.” Produced and mixed by Tom Leach (Col3trane, The Streets) and mastered by Kevin Tuffy (Alfie Templeman, Matt Maltese), their latest effort throws back to the indie rock of the early aughts, reviving the band’s influences in anthemic high definition. The band delivers on their sharp indie pop stylings and irresistible energy but brings them to new heights with impassioned performances and a searing sing-along chorus.

Speaking on the track the band said, “‘Follow You’ is a love song about the early stages of infatuation in a relationship. It’s about finding yourself in a relationship so intimate that spending each waking moment together still isn’t enough, hence the lyrics “when you fall asleep I’ll follow you”.

“Musically, we wanted to write a song that resonated with the nostalgia of those same naive infatuations and took us back to when we first started the band as teenagers finding ourselves as people as well as artists. A simple four chord structure that echoed the likes of Bloc Party, The Cure, and New Order. A song that we could fully jam on together and jump around to.”

Check out the song and video below, out now via Akira Records.

