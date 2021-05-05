News

Modest Mouse Announce First New Album in Six Years, Share New Song “We Are Between” The Golden Casket Due Out June 25 via Epic

Photography by James Joiner



Modest Mouse have announced a new album, The Golden Casket, which is their first full-length in six years, and shared a new song from it, “We Are Between.” The Golden Casket is due out June 25 via Epic. Watch the visualizer video for “We Are Between” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. Although in 2019 Modest Mouse released a great new song, “Ice Cream Party,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and sadly isn’t on the new album.

Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee produced The Golden Casket, which was recorded in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland.

A press release describes The Golden Casket like so: “The album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head.”

The Golden Casket Tracklist:

1. Fuck Your Acid Trip

2. We Are Between

3. We’re Lucky

4. Walking and Running

5. Wooden Soldiers

6. Transmitting Receiving

7. The Sun Hasn’t Left

8. Lace Your Shoes

9. Never Fuck A Spider On the Fly

10. Leave A Light On

11. Japanese Trees

12. Back to the Middle

