Mogli Shares New Single “Ghost”

Next year, German singer/songwriter Mogli is sharing her upcoming sophomore full-length release, RAVAGE. After her 2017 debut Wanderer and her 2019 EP Patience, she found herself in the midst of massive shifts in her life, leaving her relationship, moving to Berlin, and dealing with the burn-out of nonstop touring. RAVAGE became her creative catharsis.

Mogli has envisioned the record as a visual creation as much of a musical one, with each song part of an accompanying 10 part dystopian short film. She’s already shared “Echo” and “The Current” off the record and most recently she’s returned with “Ghost,” her latest single, along with the third episode of the RAVAGE film.

Mogli’s latest episode finds her washed up alone on a shoreline, before exploring the fear and beauty within the natural world she’s escaped into. After a gentle cinematic string intro, the film’s score fades into the opening piano melodies of “Ghost.” Nestled within spacious drums, swelling strings, and expansive production, Mogli pens a tribute to the certainty and assuredness of her previous relationship, the old self she feels is lost to time一“I’ve got lover’s grief for who I used to be / When I always knew what was right for me / I’m a ghost of myself / Like everyone else / Lover’s grief for me and who I used to be”

As she describes, “‘Ghost’ is about loss but it’s not grieving a relationship it’s grieving what this relationship had made me. After the break-up everything changed at such a fast pace, I knew that I radically wasn’t who I was before but I didn’t know who I was yet, I was lost. First time depression hit me hard and I was dealing with it alone in a new and anonymous town like Berlin.”

Check out the song and video below. RAVAGE is out everywhere next year.

