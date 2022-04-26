Mogwai Share Video for New Single “Boltfor”
Out Now via Temporary Residence Ltd.
Scotland’s Mogwai have shared a video for their new single, “Boltfor.” It is the band’s first release of new music since their latest studio album, 2021’s As the Love Continues. View the Sam Wiehl-directed video below.
In a press release, video director Wiehl states: “The video is a visual metaphor for the constant movement in life and the unceasing urge to move forward as individuals…in the form of a metaphysical road movie.”
As the Love Continues was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
Read our interview with Mogwai on their 2017 album Every Country’s Sun.
Also read our 2014 interview with Stuart Braithwaite on Mogwai’s 2001 Rave Tapes album, as well as our retrospective article on Rock Action.
