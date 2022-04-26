 Mogwai Share Video for New Single “Boltfor” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 26th, 2022  
Subscribe

Mogwai Share Video for New Single “Boltfor”

Out Now via Temporary Residence Ltd.

Apr 26, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Scotland’s Mogwai have shared a video for their new single, “Boltfor.” It is the band’s first release of new music since their latest studio album, 2021’s As the Love Continues. View the Sam Wiehl-directed video below.

In a press release, video director Wiehl states: “The video is a visual metaphor for the constant movement in life and the unceasing urge to move forward as individuals…in the form of a metaphysical road movie.”

As the Love Continues was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Read our interview with Mogwai on their 2017 album Every Country’s Sun.

Also read our 2014 interview with Stuart Braithwaite on Mogwai’s 2001 Rave Tapes album, as well as our retrospective article on Rock Action.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent