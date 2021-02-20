News

All





Mogwai – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It As the Love Continues Out Now via Temporary Residence Ltd.





Scotland’s Mogwai have released a new album, As the Love Continues, today via Temporary Residence Ltd. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our review of As the Love Continues and you can read that here.

As the Love Continues is the follow-up to 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. Dave Fridmann produced the album, which features Atticus Ross (on “Midnight Flit”) and Colin Stetson (on “Pat Stains”). The album was recorded in 2020 and was originally supposed to be recorded in America, but the pandemic adjusted those plans, with the band recording in the UK and Fridmann producing remotely.

Even though Mogwai won’t be able to tour the album anytime soon and travel is limited due to the pandemic, in a previous press release the band’s Stuart Braithwaite said he hopes the music will transport listeners to a different place, “unless you are somewhere really amazing and then why are you listening to some weird music like this?”

Previously Mogwai shared As the Love Continues’ first single, “Dry Fantasy,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Ritchie Sacramento,” via a video for the track (which also made our Songs of the Week list). That was followed by “Pat Stains,” a seven-minute instrumental featuring saxophone playing from Colin Stetson.

Read our interview with Mogwai on Every Country’s Sun.

Read our 2014 interview with Stuart Braithwaite on Mogwai’s Rave Tapes album, as well as our retrospective article on the band’s 2001 album Rock Action.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href="https://mogwai.bandcamp.com/album/as-the-love-continues" mce_href="https://mogwai.bandcamp.com/album/as-the-love-continues"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;As The Love Continues by Mogwai&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.