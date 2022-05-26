News

Momma Share Video for New Single “Lucky” Household Name Due Out July 1 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Sophie Hur



Brooklyn-based band Momma have shared a video for their new single “Lucky.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Household Name, which will be out on July 1 via Polyvinyl. View the Emma Penrose and Zack Shorrosh-directed video below.

Band member Etta Friedman elaborates on the new single in a press release: “I wrote it after my significant other and I had to spend an unknown amount of time apart from each other on opposite sides of the country. I wanted it to feel anthemic, like a sappy and sentimental love song, but I still wanted to speak on how exciting it feels to know you found true treasure with someone you are in love with.”

“We didn’t want to get too cheesy and literal, so Etta suggested some ideas from the Green Day ‘Walking Contradiction’ video as well as the fun and etherealness of certain Beabadoobee videos,” adds director Penrose. “In the end, we feel like the video displays how much fun it was to film—everyone involved was a friend of either Zack & Emma’s or Etta & Allegra’s, so the project feels very personal and lighthearted.”

Household Name includes “Medicine,” a new song the band shared in November, and “Rockstar,” a new song they shared in February that was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in April, they shared the song “Speeding 72.”

