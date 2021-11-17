News

Momma Share Video for New Single “Medicine” Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Cooper Winterson



New York-based band Momma have shared a new single, “Medicine.” It is their first release for Polyvinyl after signing to the label. View the Hailey Heaton-directed video below.

“Medicine” is the first song created by the band as a four-piece, consisting of singers/guitarists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten, bassist Aron Kobayashi Ritch, and drummer Zach CapittiFenton. The song was produced and mixed by Kobayashi Ritch.

The band states in a press release: “The two guitar riffs were written by Etta and Allegra about a year before we actually brought it to the full band. When we wrote the first verse, we realized it was one of the first times we couldn’t write about heartbreak—we were both in very loving relationships. We wanted to write about that feeling of just being addicted to someone, and how someone else’s company can really feel like a drug.”

The band’s most recent album, Two of Me, came out last year via Danger Collective.

