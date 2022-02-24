Momma Share Video for New Single “Rockstar”
Out Now via Polyvinyl
Feb 24, 2022
Photography by Cooper Burton
New York-based band Momma have shared a video for their new single, “Rockstar.” The new song is out now via Polyvinyl. View the video, directed by LA-based duo Batshit! below.
In a press release, band member Allegra Weingarten states: “Etta [Friedman] and I wanted to write a song about making it big, and becoming rockstars. We didn’t want to take anything too seriously, lyrically or musically. We just wanted the song to sound big. We thought it would be cool to have our own little rockumentary condensed in a three minute music video. It’s also kind of like a manifestation—I think we shamelessly want all of these things to happen in our careers.”
In November, Momma shared the song “Medicine” upon signing to Polyvinyl. Their most recent album, Two of Me, came out last year via Danger Collective.
