Mondo Announces ‘Sorry To Bother You’ Vinyl Soundtrack by The Coup Feat. Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, Tune-Yards, E-40 & more; Orders Open March 25





We’re pumped to help Mondo announce their new vinyl release of The Coup’s official soundtrack for the 2018 film Sorry To Bother You, which was written and directed by the band’s Boots Riley. They’re joined by a loaded roster of guest musicians, including Janelle Monáe, Killer Mike, Tune-Yards, and E-40.

Mondo, in partnership with Interscope, will release the re-mastered record on deluxe, 180 gram white vinyl. The soundtrack will be available in your choice of two covers (one seen above, the other later in this post) by the famed Oakland-based visual artist J. Otto Seibold, who also designed the movie’s logo. The record will cost $20, and will be available to order from MondoShop.com on Wednesday, March 25th.

Additionally, you can take a first look at the lyric video for The Coup’s “Anitra’s Basement Tapes,” featured on the A-side of the soundtrack album. It's a piece of funk- and rock-blended hip-hop in the style of classic Coup LPs such as Steal This Album or Pick a Bigger Weapon:

Yes, The Coup released an album by the same name in 2012, but this is something totally different. To clear up any confusion, this particular album boldly states on its cover that “This is the real, actual soundtrack to the movie Sorry To Bother You by The Coup (This has all new songs and is not to be confused with the album of the same name by the same band years ago...)” – but, feel free to refer to it the Sorry To Bother You soundtrack, if you have a hard time remembering all that.

If you haven’t seen Sorry To Bother You yet, the extra time at home that many of you are no doubt experiencing right now might be a good time to rectify that. It’s a major trip of a movie, with a killer audio-visual style and one of the most bizarre twists we’ve seen in a film in the last few years. It’s currently available to stream as part of a Hulu subscription, or can be rented on the cheap from most major streaming platforms.

Track list, alternative cover art, and a Spotify stream can all be found below.

Track List

Side A

1. Oyahytt (feat. Lakeith Stanfield)

2. Hey Saturday Night (feat. Tune-Yards)

3. Anitra's Basement Tapes

4. Whathegirlmutha****inwannadoo (feat. Janelle Monáe)

Side B

5. Monsoon (feat. Killer Mike)

6. Level It Up

7. Over and Out/Sticky Sunrise (feat. Janelle Monáe)

8. We Need an Eruption

9. Crawl Out the Water (feat. E-40)

