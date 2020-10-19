 Mondo Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Dashboard Confessional with Vinyl EP Trilogy | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, October 19th, 2020  
Subscribe

Mondo Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Dashboard Confessional with Vinyl EP Trilogy

"So Impossible," "Summers Kiss," and "Spider-Man 2" Releasing on Color Vinyl; Orders Start 10/21

Oct 19, 2020 By Austin Trunick
Bookmark and Share


Marking twenty years since they first burst onto the scene, Dashboard Confessional are celebrating their first two decades as a band by teaming up with Mondo and Hidden Note Records to release a trilogy of EPs from early in the band's career, each one making its debut on vinyl. Order will open on Wednesday, October 21 at MondoShop.com.

Included in this trilogy are the So Impossible EP, Summers Kiss EP, and an all-new Spider-Man 2 EP. All three will be released on 10-inch, splatter-colored vinyl, with thematically-tied sleeve designs by original artist Joby Ford, linking them together as a trilogy. Each of these special, color vinyl editions will be limited to 1,000 copies. 

The Spider-Man 2 EP compiles music from Sam Raimi's 2004 superhero film, including "Vindicated" (a breakthrough hit for Dashboard Confessional), with the flipside containing two suites from Danny Elfman's underrated score for the film.

So Impossible, from 2001, was the band's second EP, and is a mini concept album following the narrator's relationship through a first kiss. From 2002, Summer's Kiss features four re-arranged versions of songs from the first album, Swiss Army Romance, which marked Dashboard Confessional's transition from a mostly-solo act by Chris Carrabba to a full band. 

You can check out the full track list for all three EPs below. 

Spider-Man 2 EP

Side A:
Vindicated - Performed by Dashboard Confessional
Side B
Spidey Suite - Performed by Danny Elfman
Doc-Ock Suite - Performed by Danny Elfman

 

So Impossible EP
Side A:
For You To Notice
So Impossible
Side B
Remember to Breathe
Hands Down

 

Summer Kiss EP
Side A:
Living In Your Letters
The Sharp Hint of New Tears
Side B
Turpentine Chaser
Ender Will Save Us All

 

 



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent