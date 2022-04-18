MONO Announce First Motion Picture Soundtrack
My Story, The Buraku Story Original Soundtrack Due Out May 27 via Temporary Residence Ltd.
MONO have announced the release of their first motion picture soundtrack. It is for the upcoming documentary My Story, The Buraku Story, directed by Yusaku Mitsuwaka. The soundtrack will be out on May 27 via Temporary Residence Ltd. View the tracklist and cover art below.
MONO’s most recent studio album, Pilgrimage of the Soul, came out last November via Temporary Residence Ltd.
My Story, The Buraku Story Tracklist:
1. Doumyaku
2. Watashi
3. Kokyo
4. Yurameki
5. Gohon no yubi
6. Kioku
7. Kattou
8. Chinmoku
9. Himitsu
10. Songen
11. The Place
