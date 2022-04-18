 MONO Announce First Motion Picture Soundtrack | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, April 18th, 2022  
MONO Announce First Motion Picture Soundtrack

My Story, The Buraku Story Original Soundtrack Due Out May 27 via Temporary Residence Ltd.

Apr 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone
MONO have announced the release of their first motion picture soundtrack. It is for the upcoming documentary My Story, The Buraku Story, directed by Yusaku Mitsuwaka. The soundtrack will be out on May 27 via Temporary Residence Ltd. View the tracklist and cover art below.

MONO’s most recent studio album, Pilgrimage of the Soul, came out last November via Temporary Residence Ltd.

My Story, The Buraku Story Tracklist:

1. Doumyaku
2. Watashi
3. Kokyo
4. Yurameki
5. Gohon no yubi
6. Kioku
7. Kattou
8. Chinmoku
9. Himitsu
10. Songen
11. The Place

