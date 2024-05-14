News

All





Monsters of Folk Announce 15th Anniversary Reissue, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Disappeared” Conor Oberst, Jim James, M. Ward, and Mike Mogis Super Group Joined by Will Johnson

Photography by Kyle Johnson

Monsters of Folk were a supergroup who released one self-titled album in 2009. The group featured Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis of Bright Eyes, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, and M. Ward. Now they have announced a 15th anniversary reissue of the album that features five bonus tracks recorded with a fifth member, Will Johnson of Centro-matic. They have shared one of those songs, “Disappeared.” The reissue is due out June 14 via ATO. Check out the new song below, followed by the reissue’s tracklist.

The five unreleased songs come from a 2012 session that never grew into a second album.

“That session was very much kept in the moment,” says Johnson in a press release. “I remember looking over at Jim playing drums on ‘Disappeared,’ joyfully bashing away, and it harbored that same exuberance of starting your first band: that moment in the garage where things take flight, and the energy and happiness just lead you onward.”

Ward says: “Debut records have a freedom that can’t be matched, because there’s no history to work from. I just hear the four of us following wherever the songs seem to be leading us.”

Oberst says: “It was amazing to have a ringside seat for the way Jim and M make records. Jim’s outside-the-box knack for soul and harmony and M’s sense of space and songcraft were so inspiring and invaluable to me then, and continue to be to this day.”

James says: “I feel like it really expanded my way of thinking about music, and my thinking in general. It was so special to create with artists that I respect so much—to come into the project from a place of already loving so many of their songs and their outlook on the world, and then feel the whole experience opening me up to life in such a fresh and beautiful way.”

Read our 2009 cover story article on Monsters of Folk.

Monsters of Folk (15th Anniversary Reissue) Tracklist:

1. Dear God (Sincerely M.O.F.)

2. Say Please

3. Whole Lotta Losin’

4. Temazcal

5. The Right Place

6. Baby Boomer

7. Man Named Truth

8. Goodway

9. Ahead Of The Curve

10. Slow Down Jo

11. Losin Yo Head

12. Magic Marker

13. Map Of The World

14. The Sandman, The Brakeman And Me

15. His Master’s Voice

16. Dear to the Assassin *

17. Sweet Silence *

18. The Living Thing *

19. Museum Guard *

20. Disappeared *



* previously unreleased bonus tracks

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.